The horticultural efforts of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s residents, schools, communities and businesses were celebrated at the annual Best Kept Garden Awards, held at Theatre at The Mill on Thursday, Octobe 26.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council hosted the awards ceremony to celebrate the exceptional gardens, allotments, window containers and wildflower-friendly and sustainable gardens created by the residents of the borough.

The evening’s host was Mary Anne Farenden, a gardener featured on BBC1 NI and BBC2's "B&B by the Sea," and the winner of RTE’s "Super Garden 2022."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Anne took to the stage to announce the deserving winners and runners-up, before Cllr Jay Burbank, the Chair of Operations, presented them with certificates and gift vouchers.

Eric McCrubb wins the top prize in the ‘Best Kept Allotment’ category. (Pic: Contributed).

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper said: “Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s Best Kept Garden competition. It demonstrates the pride our residents have in their homes, schools, and workplaces by creating these beautiful gardens.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved in next year’s competition, whether it’s planting a colourful container for a patio or reviving a neglected lawn. Our community is filled with knowledgeable people who can help you learn about the perfect combinations for pots, window boxes and hanging baskets that will help get your garden into great shape.

“I’m delighted to add that our towns and villages across the borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey were also recently recognised in several prestigious awards, including Translink’s Ulster in Bloom and the Northern Ireland Amenity Council’s Best Kept Awards. Ballynure also received the Silver Gilt award for the village in the 2023 Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Britain in Bloom UK Finals.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chair of Operations, Cllr Jay Burbank, commented: "This year, our residents have embraced a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly approach to gardening, particularly in the new category, ‘Best Kept Allotments.’ We have seen a shift towards sustainable planting, with a decrease in annual planting and an increase in perennial planting.

Carnmoney Primary School picked up the ‘Best Kept School’ award. (Pic: Contributed).

“As a council, we are fully committed to delivering on our pledge to plant one million trees. I encourage more people to register their trees on the council's website, as this will greatly support us in achieving our target.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved in this year's Best Kept Gardens. It is truly inspiring to see the ongoing efforts and dedication of our residents, who take immense pride in their gardens”

Award winners by Category are as follows;

William Crawford won the Best Kept Garden award with John Buckley runner-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Best Kept Community Planting award went to Ballynure and District Friendship Group while the runner-up spot went to Duneane Allotments.

First place in the Best Kept Front Garden/Container category went to Robert Tyrrell with Florence Faulkner securing the runner-up place.

Carnmoney Primary School won the Best Kept School accolade while Fairview Primary secured second.

First place in the Best Kept Commercial Premises category went to The Hill Tavern, Glengormley and McConnell’s Bar, Doagh, placed second.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holly House Gardens claimed top spot in the Most Wildlife Friendly Planting category and Lynn Moran was runner-up.

In the Most Sustainable Planting category first place went to Graham Seymour with Monkstown Community Gardens runner-up.