Babel bar fire: Victoria Street closure leads to Belfast traffic disruption

Emergency services at the scene of the Belfast city centre blaze. Picture: PressEye.

The scene of smoke pouring from the popular bar in the Bullitt Hotel in Church Lane shocked those who witnessed the emergency unfold this afternoon (Tuesday).

The hotel confirmed on its Facebook page that everyone had got out of the building safely.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Thankfully all guests and staff have been evacuated safely.

"Huge thanks to the emergency services for such a quick response. We are currently awaiting further details," the post stated.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a number of appliances had been tasked from various stations to the scene.

"There is one fire appliance each from Cadogan Fire Station, Central Fire Station and Springfield Fire Station, along with two fire appliances each from Whitla Fire Station and one aerial appliance are in attendance," a spokesperson said.

Police, meanwhile, closed nearby Victoria Street and urged the public to make alternative travel arrangements and to stay away from the area.

Firecrews tackle the blaze at the Babel rooftop bar. Picture: PressEye

"Motorists are advised that Victoria Street, Belfast city centre, is currently closed due to a fire in the area and will remain closed for the next number of hours," a spokesperson confirmed.

Translink warned that passengers should expect considerable disruption as a result of the situation.

"Due to a fire in city centre there is widespread delay and disruption to all bus services operating in/out of city centre and traffic congestion as a result of road closures in the area," a spokesperson said, adding that valid bus tickets will be accepted on all NIR services.

Reacting to the news, Colin Neill, Chief Executive of Hospitality Ulster said: "The news of a fire at the Babel Rooftop Bar of the Bullitt Hotel is devastating news.

The area around the Bullitt Hotel in Belfast city centre is closed off. Picture: PressEye

"We understand that the emergency services are currently dealing with the blaze.

"Hospitality Ulster will do all we can to support the management and staff as the situation evolves."