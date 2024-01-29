Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Primary 7 pupils from Silverstream Primary School put dozens of bulbs into the soil around three thriving young trees which had been planted to mark the Queen’s Jubilee using a Housing Executive community grant awarded to Greenisland Community Council.

Lorraine Wilson, Housing Executive housing manager, Mid and East Antrim, said: “Representatives from the school approached us to suggest planting the bulbs so that when they blossomed in spring, the trees would have a beautiful floral border. We are always delighted to support any educational project that involves children feeling connected with nature.

“Daffodils will be the perfect way to compliment this very successful school community garden project.”

Pictured with children from Silverstream Primary School before planting daffodil bulbs are, Louis Richmond, Housing Executive patch manager, Mid and East Antrim; Lorraine Wilson, Housing Executive team leader, Carrick and Larne and Greenisland Community Council members, Maggie Watson, Lisa Morris and Councillor Bobby Hadden. Picture submitted by Housing Executive

Miss Crawford, primary 7 teacher in Silverstream Primary School, said: “Our pupils thoroughly enjoyed planting the daffodils - they were covered in mud and loved every second of it. Sharing their experience afterwards they told their peers all about the best way to plant daffodils and other fun facts about the flowers.

“Planting the bulbs outside in the fresh air and contributing to their local community really boosted the children’s morale.”

Lisa Morris, Greenisland Community Council, said: “We were delighted to be able to plant these bulbs around the trees. We worked with the primary 7 children when the trees were originally planted so we involved the new primary 7 class in the daffodil planting.