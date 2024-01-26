Antrim and Newtownabbey schools dig deep for the future by planting native trees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now that pupils have returned to school for the New Year, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, considered this an opportune time to plant some native trees to promote a greener and more sustainable future.

The Mayor visited 11 schools, with a further 12 school visits planned later this month to plant a selection of native trees in their grounds.

Cllr Cooper said: “The One Million Tree programme is gathering momentum, however this ambition can only be fulfilled through partnership working with our schools, community associations and residents.

Jordanstown Special School is joined by The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Cooper to plant a tree for the One Million Tree project. Picture: Antrim and Newtownabbey BC.

“Northern Ireland is one of the least wooded regions in Europe and by out-reach practical projects such as this, we are aiming to instill environmental awareness and encourage our younger generation to play an active role in preserving our precious natural resources.”

Trees were planted at Whiteabbey Glen by the Mayor and with the support of over 30 local residents. Children as young as four years old participated in for this memorable event with their parents.

The trees were donated by T:BUC Trees, a social action opportunity delivered in partnership by The Executive Office, Woodland Trust NI and the Education Authority. Overall, T:BUC (Together: Building a United Community) will donate 1,000 tree saplings to schools in the borough, working alongside the council to deliver this programme.