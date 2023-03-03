A serious fire at the former nurses accommodation across from Lurgan Hospital last night is being treated as arson.

Seven fire appliances were tasked to the blazing building, which has been derelict for many years, and has been a focal point for anti-social behaviour.

Fire at blue house across from Lurgan Hospital which was formerly nurses accommodation was put out by firefighters last night. Photo by Steven Ruddell

It is not known if anyone was hurt during the blaze which started early yesterday evening at the blue house on the corner of Sloan Street and Union Street.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call at 7.52pm last night that an address on Union Street was on fire.

“Two Fire Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station, two Fire Appliances from Portadown Fire Station, two Fire Appliances from Lisburn Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Knock Fire Station attended the scene.

"Firefighters were called to a fire at a derelict building last night. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 9.59pm and the cause of the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.”

Peter Haire, who is standing on a DUP in the forthcoming election to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “Unfortunately there has been a fire at the old nurses accommodation on Union St, Lurgan.

