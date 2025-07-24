BOTB presenter Christian Williams presents Simon Lloyd with the huge prize | BOTB

A Belfast business analyst was stunned when BOTB turned up on his doorstep with a £100k prize – a Volkswagen Touareg R worth £83,000 and £20,000 in the boot – all from a perfectly judged spot-the-ball entry.

A business analyst from Belfast thought the postman had come knocking - but it turned out to be a film crew surprising him with a prize worth over £100,000.

Simon Lloyd was relaxing at home a few days after celebrating his birthday when presenters from online competition firm BOTB turned up to tell him he'd won a spot-the-ball game.

His prize was an £83,000 Volkswagen Touareg R, which had £20,000 cash in the boot.

And as presenter Christian Williams walked him down to the road to see the gleaming white SUV, it started to dawn on Simon that his life was about to change for the better.

Simon says he has always wanted a VW Touareg | BOTB

Simon told Christian: "It's quite surreal because, you know, you daydream about these things when you enter them, and you don't give it another thought. So to see you on the doorstep is quite incredible."

Simon's brand new car is a hybrid performance SUV with 450bhp, and BOTB will deliver a factory-fresh car in Simon's preferred specification in due course.

But as he looked around the example model, he was so overwhelmed he struggled to get the words out: "I am absolutely blown away guys. I'm feeling fantastic. I've played BOTB now for a few years because I thought it would be nice to do.

"But to see you guys in my street, on my estate, is incredible, surreal, and fantastic."

The performance SUV will be delivered to Simon soon - in his preferred colour | BOTB

To win his dream car, Simon had to perfectly guess where a missing football was in a photograph of players in action on the pitch.

He matched up the spot to the nearest pixel, and it was that game of skill that secured him the jackpot.

Simon confessed he must have had a bit of luck, but his background as an analyst will have played a part.

"I've always over-analysed everything", he admitted. "I'd be drawing lines, and looking at the expressions on faces, are they mid-jump in which case the ball is likely to be a little bit closer.

"But it was obviously a lucky go as well."

Simon had to be pixel-perfect to win the prize | BOTB

As he sat in the car BOTB brought along, he was then given the next big surprise, a briefcase of cash sitting in the boot, which he had forgotten all about.

Simon screamed, and then said: "That is amazing. That's life-changing guys. This is unbelievable, I'm going to need a strong cup of tea.

"It's hard to put into words, it's quite humbling."

As well as skill-based competitions to win an array of cars, BOTB also offers weekly draws to win dream cars, with tickets priced from a few pence onwards.

Among its major prizes on offer right now is a chance to win a £725,000 house in Dorset for just 99p.

To find out more about the competitions and prize draws, click here.

