Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The crash involving a grey Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road, Armagh at around 2.10am on Sunday, March 24.

The driver and three passengers, who as yet have not been formally identified, were declared deceased at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.

The Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh has been shut in both directions near the junction with Jubilee Park and at Edenaveys, following a crash during the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Pacemaker

“A thorough and sensitive investigation is now underway and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

“Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

“The thoughts of the entire police service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”