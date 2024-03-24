Co Armagh collision: four people confirmed dead after crash involving VW Golf

Police have confirmed that four people have sadly died in a single vehicle collision in Co Armagh.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Mar 2024, 09:29 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 13:09 GMT
The crash involving a grey Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road, Armagh at around 2.10am on Sunday, March 24.

The driver and three passengers, who as yet have not been formally identified, were declared deceased at the scene.

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.

The Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh has been shut in both directions near the junction with Jubilee Park and at Edenaveys, following a crash during the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: PacemakerThe Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh has been shut in both directions near the junction with Jubilee Park and at Edenaveys, following a crash during the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Pacemaker
“A thorough and sensitive investigation is now underway and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

“The thoughts of the entire police service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

The Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted via 101. Or online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

