Co Armagh collision: four people confirmed dead after crash involving VW Golf
The crash involving a grey Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road, Armagh at around 2.10am on Sunday, March 24.
The driver and three passengers, who as yet have not been formally identified, were declared deceased at the scene.
District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.
“A thorough and sensitive investigation is now underway and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.
“Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.
“The thoughts of the entire police service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”
The Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted via 101. Or online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/