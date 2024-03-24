Newry road collision claims life of pedestrian

A man in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision in Newry on Saturday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Mar 2024, 13:05 GMT
The crash took place on the Forkhill Road.

Police said they received a report of a collision involving a male pedestrian and a Nissan car at around 10.40pm on Saturday night. The man was taken to hospital following the collision but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

The Forkhill Road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital following a traffic collision in Newry but sadly died from his injuries a short time later. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker (stock image).A man in his 40s was taken to hospital following a traffic collision in Newry but sadly died from his injuries a short time later. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker (stock image).
Enquiries into the collision are ongoing, and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1661 23/03/24.

