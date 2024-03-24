Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The crash took place on the Forkhill Road.

Police said they received a report of a collision involving a male pedestrian and a Nissan car at around 10.40pm on Saturday night. The man was taken to hospital following the collision but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

The Forkhill Road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital following a traffic collision in Newry but sadly died from his injuries a short time later. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker (stock image).

Advertisement

Advertisement