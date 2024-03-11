Co Armagh road closed as emergency services deal with a single vehicle crash near Richhill

Police are advising motorists to avoid a Co Armagh road as it is closed due to a single vehicle crash.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:40 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 14:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised the Legacorry Road, Richhill is closed following a single vehicle road traffic collision. Diversions are in place, please seek alternate routes for your journey.”

Emergency services are at the scene at it is not known if anyone has been injured in the crash as this stage.

More information to follow when we receive it.

Related topics:DiversionsPSNIEmergency services