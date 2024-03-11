PSNI in Lurgan are hunting two men after a man was stabbed twice during attempted robbery in Craigavon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an attempted robbery and assault in the Legahory area of Craigavon this morning.
-
-
Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.45am on Monday morning, 11th March, that a man, aged in his 40s, had been approached by a man, who was also standing with another man, when he was walking in the underpass of the Tullygally Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“One of the suspects, believed to be around six foot, of skinny build and wearing dark clothing, approached the victim from behind and placed a hand on his shoulder. He then demanded any valuables that were on him.
“As the victim attempted to free himself and raise the alarm, the suspect assaulted him with a sharp weapon, causing non-life-threatening injuries to his stomach and thigh area. The suspect made off from the scene, with the other man.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 432 11/03/24.
“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in the Tullygally Road area near Aldervale flats between 9am and 9.30am, and noticed anything suspicious, to get in touch.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/