Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd said: "The closure of the Ulster Bank's Lurgan branch has left many people inconvenienced and has also contributed to more reduced footfall in the town centre.

Ulster Bank branch, Market Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh, is to close this month. In total, the following branches are impacted: Ballynahinch, Crumlin, Downpatrick, Glengormley, Kings Road, Lisnaskea, Lurgan, Ormeau Road, University Road, Waterside.

"The community pop-up will aim to offer support on how best to use local services such as the Post Office and local ATMs, fraud and scam awareness, digital banking services, advice on Ulster Bank products and services.

"I welcome wholeheartedly this initiative by Ulster Bank to help customers adjust to the closure of their Lurgan branch by offering support and advice, and I would encourage constituents to attend this over the 12 week-period that it will be operational."

The community pop-up will take place in Lurgan Town Hall and will begin on Friday, 15th March from 9:30 to 1:30, running every subsequent Friday for 12 weeks.

The Pop Up will help with the following:

• Online and Mobile banking registrations and resets• help and support around how to make the most of our online and mobile banking services• fraud and scam awareness top tips• information on how to do day-to-day banking at your local Post Office®• information about our products and services.

What should you bring when visiting?If you’re already registered for Online or Mobile Banking, please bring a device with you and ensure you know your passcode, customer number, PIN and password, as well asa mobile device (ie a smartphone, iPad or laptop).If you’re not registered for Online Banking, would like to register, need to reset your password(s), or would like help and support without registering for our Online services, please bring one of the following original documents when you visit.Please always bring your Debit Card (if you have one) and one of the following:• valid full passport• full UK driving licence• UK provisional driving licence• military ID card• EU/ EEA national ID card• EU/ EEA driving licence• biometric residence permit.