Co Armagh school evacuated after 'chemical leak'

A school in Craigavon was evacuated this morning following a ‘chemical leak’.

By Carmel Robinson
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:26 pm
The NI Fire and Rescue Service attended Lismore Comprehensive School following the chemical leak ‘as a precautionary measure’.

Pupils were temporarily taken to a safe area and part of the school was sealed off.

In a statement, the school said: “This morning we contacted the Fire Service, as a precautionary measure, as a chemical leak had been identified from a bottle in a secured chemical store.

"All procedures were followed, with pupils temporarily evacuated to a safe area and the identified area was sealed off.

Pupils and staff at Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon, Co Armagh were evacuated after a 'chemical leak'. Photo courtesy of Google.

"At 12.30pm the Fire Service declared the area safe and all pupils have returned to class.

"The Fire Service acknowledged the school’s prompt and efficient manner in dealing with this incident.”

The school this week started its 50th anniversary celebrations with the launch of a new logo.

A new £25m school is being built on the site at Brownlow Road and is due to open next year.

CraigavonFire service