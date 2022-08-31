Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they are growing concerned for Mr Vance who is aged 74 and walks slowly with a limp.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI is growing concerned regarding Alexander Vance who has been reported missing from Craigavon last seen around 1115 hours on 30/08/22.

-

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “We are growing concerned regarding Alexander Vance who has been reported missing from Craigavon last seen around 1115 hours on 30/08/22.

"He is described as 74 years old, 5'5" tall, stocky build, black/grey hair, very tanned, beard and moustache with tattoos on both forearms.

"He was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans, a grey zip up jacket and would walk slowly with a limp,” said the PSNI spokesperson.