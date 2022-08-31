Concern as Alexander Vance goes missing from Craigavon
A search is on for Alexander Vance who has gone missing from his home in Craigavon.
Police said they are growing concerned for Mr Vance who is aged 74 and walks slowly with a limp.
-
Read More
Most Popular
-
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “We are growing concerned regarding Alexander Vance who has been reported missing from Craigavon last seen around 1115 hours on 30/08/22.
"He is described as 74 years old, 5'5" tall, stocky build, black/grey hair, very tanned, beard and moustache with tattoos on both forearms.
"He was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans, a grey zip up jacket and would walk slowly with a limp,” said the PSNI spokesperson.
"If you see him or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact 101 quoting reference 2295 of 30/08/22,” police said.