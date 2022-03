The PSNI said his family, who reported him missing, believe he may be driving a blue Hyundai car.

Ciaran was last seen on Friday evening at 7pm in the Lurgan area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “He is described as 5’10, broad build, shaven head, goatee with a tribal band tattoo around right arm. It is not known what clothes he is wearing.

Ciaran Penny.

“It is believed that he may be driving a blue Hyundai i30 registration EFZ8639.

“If you have seen him or this vehicle, please contact us urgently on 101 quoting reference 2030 of 26/03/22.”

