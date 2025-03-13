Lewis Rowland was just three months old when his father caused catastrophic injuries it led to his death aged 3 years old – a brutal and cowardly murder of an innocent child, says the PSNI.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Rowland, from Millington Park, Portadown, appeared at Craigavon Crown Court (sitting in Belfast’s Laganside Court) today (Thursday 13 March 2025), in connection with the murder of his young son, Lewis Oliver Rowland.

-

Craig Rowland from Portadown, Co Armagh is jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of murdering his baby son.

-

The 30-year-old was given a life sentence last October after being found guilty of murder. Today, he was told he will serve a minimum of 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis’ mother, Laura Graham, also appeared before court having previously pleaded guilty to child cruelty. Today, the 32-year-old was sentenced to 3 years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team said: “Baby Lewis, at just three months old, was admitted to hospital in November 2015 with catastrophic injuries.

“An investigation, which began in line with the initial injuries, later turned into a murder inquiry when, tragically, the little one passed away on 20 October 2018. Lewis was just three years old when his young life was cut short.

“Distressingly, expert medical examinations concluded that baby Lewis had been violently shaken, the ferocity of which left him with a permanent brain injury. The injuries, inflicted by his father, led to his subsequent and untimely death.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Foreman added: “Both Rowland and Lewis’ mother Laura Graham had previously pleaded guilty to child cruelty in 2023. This related to their failure to seek urgent medical attention for their baby, opting to walk to hospital rather than calling an ambulance.

“Craig Rowland was found guilty of murder by a jury in October 2024. And, today, working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, he has finally been held accountable.

“This, however, remains a totally tragic and distressing case, in which the most cowardly and brutal of actions have taken a young, defenceless and innocent life.

“After Lewis sustained his initial injuries he was taken into the care of a foster family. The care, attention and kindness, which this family gave to Lewis, are in stark contrast to the cruelty demonstrated by his own father.

“My thoughts are with the foster family and those loved ones who continue to grieve.”