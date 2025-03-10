Why is one of the most beautiful tourist attractions in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area – Kinnego Marina - being left to rot?

That is a question from Lough Neagh Sailing Club, one of the oldest sailing clubs in Ireland and the oldest in NI (established in 1877) as it struggles to find answers from the Council.

Former Commodore of Lough Neagh Sailing Club Paul Matthews with Nick and Nicole McKelvie both committee members and boat owners at Kinnego Marina which is on the south shore of Lough Neagh near Lurgan, Co Armagh

The beauty of Kinnego Marina is now marred by broken jetties, unsafe safety ladders and generally poor maintenance leaving sailing club members and others feeling a sense of despair and concern the Council are not maintaining and investing in one of its prized assets.

Paul Matthews, past Commodore of Lough Neagh Sailing Club and committee member, revealed the club contacted Council for 5 years chasing them for updates on the Marina.

Despite queries put to the council, promised were made and nothing materialised. Now the club has had to resort to asking Freedom of Information questions in a bid for answers.

Lough Neagh Sailing Club, one of the oldest in Ireland and the oldest in Northern Ireland (established 1877) remains in a Portacabin on the fringes of Kinnego Marina, after agreeing to move there at the request of Craigavon Borough Council on the building of the Discovery Centre at Oxford Island, Lough Neagh, Co Armagh.

He revealed there are a number of collapsed finger jetties – and just some with warning cones. “There’s certainly a health and safety issue there. The boards on the walkways of the jetties are in poor condition. A lot have been replaced but, again, there is much more work needing done.”

He revealed that some cleats, used to hold the boats when they are tied up, snapped off in the last couple of storms. “They have been ripping out of the jetties due to the rot on the boards. Most of them are held on with just light screws which isn’t very secure for the weight of the boats.

“Basically the jetties are starting to rot and become end of life,” he said.

Paul said the club would love the council could invest in new jetties adding the council claims to have a ‘Master Plan’ for the entire Marina. However, despite requests, the club have yet to have sight of it.

Many of the jetties at Kinnego Marina are broken or unstable. Some rotten boards have been patched with new ones. A child jumped off a boat and fell through one of the jetties recently. Users of the Marina have voiced concerns to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council about its dangerous state of disrepair.

Weed control is another issue with it so bad in summer some boats can’t physically get out of their berths.

The main frustration for Lough Neagh Sailing Club is the Council’s lack of consultation and communication on the current situation and future plans.

“The Marina itself would need a lot of investment. It would need dredged for starters which would help with the weed control,” he said.

Paul revealed there had been some minor repairs in recent years due primarily to people, including a 14-year-old child, falling through the walkways. He said some have been unable to get out of the water after falling in due to ladders which don’t appear to be properly secured.

Paul feels the response from the council is only to replace things once they are broken rather than carrying out proper repairs.

Hopes are high that a fresh investment on privately owned land on the far side of Kinnego Marina will breath new life into the area with a new restaurants and shops earmarked for the site.

"It would be a great opportunity for the council to piggy back onto that, to get more investment and encourage the whole development of the marina and its facility to encourage tourism. However we can’t get any plans or feedback from the council.

"It looks more that they are trying to run the marina down. There’s a lot more investment in caravans and glamping pods. But the marina itself and the on-water activities don’t seem to be a priority,” he said.

Lough Neagh Sailing Club is also confused regarding the council’s policy on berths. Paul explained that they have several new members at the club buying boats but unable to get a berth at the marina.

A Freedom of Information request revealed there are 155 berths at the marina but looking around there are not that many boats. There are 44 berth holders paying full fees and 106 paying concessionary fees. 30 are unavailable due to collapsed jetties. The income from last year was £78,084.85. Council said it didn’t hold figures on how much it spends on Marina maintenance.

Paul said the club has been encouraging people onto the water through sailing, kayaking and other activities, organising open days and a learning to sail course.

The club leases the land from the council and another plot for storing dinghies but the rent is to increase by 30%. Plus there are issues with access to electricity and water at a dry dock.

Paul wants Council to bring the marina to the standard it was 10 years ago which would require significant investment. The condition of the jetties is a health and safety concern now. “Someone will end up getting hurt,” he warned.

Vice Commodore, former Harbour Master and founder of Lough Neagh Rescue Paddy Prunty said: “The public jetties, which were funded for purely public use, have been changed into berths. This means visiting boats from other yacht clubs have no where to berth, and we can not moor dinghies in north winds for LNSC events. It also means no safe haven for vessels to go to in gales and poor weather.”

An in depth set of questions was sent to the council however the majority of those queries were not answered.

A Council spokesperson said: “Over the last number of weeks repairs have been completed to the jetties at Kinnego Marina. Council is currently developing a further schedule of priority works to ensure the jetties remain safe for continued use. The safety of the users is paramount and the condition of the jetties will remain under review.

"Council operates a weed cutter on Council-owned lakes and waterways and this is in operation at Kinnego Marina from April to September/October depending on the amount of weed growth. A review of the aquatic environment in the marina will be completed in the coming months.

“In recent years, Council has invested in a new play park and caravan and camping facilities at Kinnego Marina and will continue to do so.”