A young man, who took his mother’s car without permission to go to get some food at his mate’s house, has been given a driving ban.

Gabriel Rosa Costa, aged 22, from Rose Cottages, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with having no insurance and taking a vehicle without authority.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard the defendant’s mother told police that on Sunday, March 30 this year at 11.10pm, the defendant has taken her vehicle, a Honda Civic.

When police arrived the vehicle was already back in the driveway. Police spoke to the mother, who made a statement, and Costa admitted that he had taken the vehicle.

When asked by police if he understood this was an offence, Costa said: “Yes, I literally just went to get some food at my mate’s house and I’m sorry,”

Costa’s barrister Mr Conor Coulter said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“This was immature on his behalf. I think his mother had reported the vehicle stolen but by the time police arrived the vehicle was back on the property and he made full admissions,” he said.

Mr Coulter said Costa is a new driver and has no record. He said he was hoping that the district judge would consider a short disqualification rather than points.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Taking him off the road today would be disproportionate, especially as it was his mother’s car.”

He banned Costa from driving for six weeks on each offence to run concurrently. He was also fined £100 for each offence plus the offender levy of £15. The defendant was given 12 weeks to pay.