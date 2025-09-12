A pensioner may have been stabbed to death at his home in Dungannon to pay off a drug debt, the High Court heard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe it could be one potential motive for the killing of 71-year-old Adam Krzan, a judge was told.

Details emerged as a man accused of involvement in the fatal knife attack was refused bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Patrick Kerr, 33, of Derrylattinee Road in the Co Tyrone town, has been charged with the murder of Mr Krzan on February 27 this year.

Adam Krzan. Picture: family image

The victim, a Polish national who had lived in Northern Ireland for 20 years, was discovered with multiple stab wounds at his flat in the Corrainey Park area.

Prosecutors said emergency services found him sitting upright on a living room sofa with a large amount of blood around his chest area.

Initially conscious but unable to speak, he passed away shortly after PSNI officers arrived at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post mortem examinations established the cause of death was a stab wound to his neck.

Crown counsel said Mr Krzan was believed to have sold counterfeit tobacco and possibly alcohol from his home, with people calling regularly at the property to make purchases.

Kerr is allegedly linked to the murder by DNA found in the apartment, including on door handles and a knife, as well as other circumstantial phone evidence.

During police questioning he indicated that he had been previously summoned to another suspect’s flat because he owed him a £2,000 cocaine debt, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerr allegedly stated he had no money to make the payment but would do so once he found work.

He denied being in Mr Krzan’s home when the stabbing occurred.

At one point the judge, Mr Justice McAlinden, asked: “Is this a case of the prosecution believing this man engaged in this killing as a method to pay off a drug debt to someone else?” The prosecutor replied: “Police believe this is a possible motive.”

Bail was opposed amid concerns over Kerr’s proposed address and further claims that he could abscond. He had previously arranged to travel to Australia on a flight in early March, counsel added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel Blaine Nugent argued it was the first time police had raised the potential drug debt motive. He disputed the strength of the alleged case against his client and insisted the flight to Australia had been booked well in advance.

With Kerr’s mother and sister offering to supervise him, Mr Nugent set out how the defendant was ready to go on a drug rehabilitation programme.

Ruling on the bail application, Mr Justice McAlinden described the potential motive advanced by police as just a theory because no charges have been brought against the other suspect.

"One wonders about the quality of the evidence in relation to this man assisting or becoming involved in a murder in order to clear off a drug debt to the other individual who would have been the main instigator of the crime,” he observed.

Bail was denied at this stage, however, based on fears of possible re-offending. The judge held: "I am satisfied that the risks cannot be managed in the community.”