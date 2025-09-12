Illegal Co Tyrone taxi driver doing runs from friends and neighbours is taken to court

A motorist spotted doing taxi runs from a pub in Dungannon has been fined a total of £465 at the local magistrates court.

Daniel Brendan O'Connell, aged 67, from The Vale, Farlough Road, Dungannon, was also handed six penalty points.

O'Connell admitted having no taxi driver's licence, using a taxi without a taxi licence, having no taxi operator’s licence and having no insurance on March 22.

The court heard DVA officials along with police were carrying out compliance checks in Dungannon when they observed what they considered to be a suspected illegal taxi collecting people from a pub.

Prosecuting counsel said O'Connell was stopped at 12.45pm and admitted providing taxi services for which he was paid in pints.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has been driving for 46 years with a clear record and had been a taxi driver for 15 years before retiring.

He explained on this occasion he been doing runs for friends and neighbours from the Coalisland area for reward.