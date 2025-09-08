ABC Planning officers have turned down a proposed change of use from an off-sales retail unit to a hot food takeaway, next to Bellevue Service Station in Lurgan, due to potential noise and odour concerns.

The planning application had been lodged by Pod Architecture Ltd, Craigavon, on behalf of Jason Cai, Richhill.

Unit 3 – the retail unit in question – is adjacent to the filling station at 60 Antrim Road, Lurgan.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council Planning officers wrote in their report: “The proposal involves changing a ground-floor unit of the building from off-sales to hot-food takeaway with a kitchen, waiting/pick-up area, and the installation of a ventilation extraction system.

“Notably the nearest sensitive receptors are within the apartments located directly above this proposal.

“Objections based on the likely impact on amenity of smells and fumes, particularly in relation to nearby residential property, are among the most common objections to which proposed restaurants, cafés and fast-food outlets give rise.

“Residual odour often proves detrimental to the residential amenity, particularly if there are a number of such uses in close proximity to one another.

“Consideration is also given to the type of catering processes, and that certain spices/methods of cooking can have a greater odour impact.

“In general, noise disturbance from restaurant premises may arise from externally-mounted commercial kitchen equipment, kitchen activities, impact noises, noise breakout from windows and patrons/vehicles in the vicinity of the development.

“This noise impact can be especially noticeable during late evening.

“Accordingly, ABC Environmental Health Department would have concerns regarding the potential for significant negative impact on nearby sensitive receptors, due to noise and odour emissions from the proposal.

“Furthermore, having considered the activities associated with the proposal, the close proximity of the sensitive receptors, the difficulties identified are considered to be insurmountable.

“The site is an existing two storey retail/residential development. There are four retail units at ground-floor level and five apartments above. The development is currently occupied by the four retail units at ground-floor level and apartments above.

“The applicant is seeking full planning permission for the proposed change of use from off sales to hot-food takeaway, with associated external ducting, refrigeration and ventilation systems.”

The potential for noise was certainly deemed to be an issue, going by the concerns expressed by another trader who wrote, in representation to ABC Planning Service: “Upon speaking to the residents about the matter, they all say the same thing that once we close at 8pm there is quiet calmness around the complex, and that this new business will disrupt this with late opening hours, possibly midnight or later.”

The ABC planning report continues: “Environmental Health Officers note concerns of the potential of the development to adversely impact on the amenity of neighbouring residential properties, by reason of the potential for noise and odour.

“There are a number of dwellings in immediate proximity to the site, and the development would be incapable of being developed without the likely prospect of adverse impact on amenity.

“Noise associated with restaurants, cafés and fast-food outlets emanates from a variety of sources. These sources of noise are especially noticeable in the late evening, when local residents have a legitimate expectation that surrounding background noise levels will remain low.

“In that respect, take-away uses, which often generate frequent vehicle and pedestrian movements, can be particularly annoying and unacceptable.”