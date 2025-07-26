After four men were found “unconscious” in Lurgan Park, one 20-year-old became aggressive with staff at Craigavon Hospital while they were trying to care for him.

Jordan Dunleavey, aged 20, from Mountview Drive, Lisburn, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with disorderly behaviour.

Lurgan Park, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: Google

On April 24 this year police were called to Lurgan Park where four men appeared unconscious. All four were taken to Craigavon Hospital.

At hospital, Dunleavey was "very aggressive” with staff after he was “coming around from a suspected overdose”.

Police told him to calm down but continued to “shout and swear” in the Resuscitation Suite which had six patients being treated. He was arrested.

Dunleavey’s solicitor Mr John McCamley said his client is "shocked and horrified” at his behaviour.

“He was on the downward spiral from drugs and alcohol but it does not excuse his behaviour in hospital where people were trying to do their jobs,” he said, adding his client “suffers greatly from mental health issues” which he is trying to address.

Mr McCamley said his client’s mother attended court with him and revealed Dunleavey lost his brother in "tragic circumstances”.

He said Dunleavey is a young man who is trying to get the help he needs and Probation might be an option.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan described it as "very significant offending particularly where it happened and who was affected by your behaviour”. “That behaviour was no doubt drug and alcohol fuelled,” he said.

He sentenced Dunleavey to 18 months Probation and if he breaches that he will be sent to prison for four months.