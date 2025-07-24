An enterprising Co Armagh teenager, who created a ‘Period Pouch’ for girls as a summer holiday hobby, has become a social media sensation.

Craigavon girl Abbie Morgan, aged 13, was inspired by the special Period Pouch her mum made for her last year with all the essentials needed if your period suddenly arrives.

Abbie Morgan, aged 13, from Craigavon, Co Armagh, a pupil at Lismore College, has created special Period Pouches for her friends and developed it into a summer project to raise some pocket money.

With a small amount of supplies, Abbie made a few more pouches for her friends at Lismore College and soon realised they were very popular.

‘The Period Pouch’ was born. Abbie’s mum Caroline revealed she set up The Period Pouch Facebook page on Tuesday this week and within 48 hours they had sold out.

What is the period pouch?

It’s not easy for women dealing with the ‘time of the month’ and especially difficult for young girls. Abbie’s period pouches have proved immensely popular among her peers and further afield.

Writing on The Period Pouch site, Abbie, who attends Lismore College, said: “I am trying to make myself some money while I’m off school over the summer and keep myself busy.

"I have made some of these period pouches and I am selling them for £5 each. All pouches include: 3 different sizes of pads; 1 pack of wet wipes; 1 pair of pants; 1 disposable bag; 1 hair clip; 1 chupa chup lip balm; sweets; a lovely affirmation; and a pretty pouch.

"Pouch & products may vary slightly depending on stock but will always be very cute. Free local delivery Craigavon, Lurgan and Portadown. Page monitored by mum.”

Craigavon teenager Abbie Morgan, a pupil at Lismore College, is assembling The Period Pouch, which contains all the essentials a girl needs if she has her period.

How did the enterprise start?

Caroline, who has her own business providing care to children with special needs, explained she had made her own pouch for Abbie last year to bring to school. “When she showed all her wee friends, they all wanted one,” said mum, adding Abbie asked her to get the stuff so she could make the pouches for her mates.

After she made all the pouches for her friends, she had lots left over. Mum suggested Abbie use the rest of the products up and make a few pouches to sell.

"The stuff lay in boxes for months. With school she didn’t really have time. Over the summer she’s had me tortured for money. Every day she is going here and going there and I was handing out £5 or £10.

"Last week I said Abbie pet I am not giving you any more money. There’s those boxes full of all that stuff, there’s 50 pouches you could make up,” said Mum. "You start making them up and I will set up a wee business page for you and we can sell them online.”

Caroline revealed: “She’s hasn’t one left.”

Abbie has more than 200 orders waiting to be filled so there is no chance of her stopping the summer project just yet. People from England and down south have also been asking for the pouches.

Mum laughed on Tuesday when Abbie responded to a request from a client in Kildare. “Some person said would you deliver to Kildare and Abbie said ‘yes, absolutely, thanks so much. My mum will drive me’. I was saying this child is going to have me driving to the other end of the country for a fiver,” she said laughing.

Caroline revealed that Abbie had sat all day on Tuesday making all the pouches up and she sold every one of them. Both Caroline and Dad Gareth, who is a painter and decorator in Craigavon, put an order in for more product to be able to fulfil the rest of the orders.

Mum reveals that she will be so busy she doesn’t know if she will have time to spend her money. “She’ll be too busy making them,” said her proud mother. Her big sister Sophie (19) and little brother Alex (11) have been very supportive of their enterprising sister.

Caroline revealed that Abbie has always been a kind wee girl. “Even when she was young she would have saved loads of money up in a massive jar and brought it to the shop in Bleary toward getting a defibrillator. Then she got a letter from the Mayor.”

She revealed that when Abbie was 9 or 10 she would have walked everyone’s dogs in the street and they would have given her a few pound.

What’s next for Abbie?

And what’s next for Abbie the entrepreneur? Mum is helping her out with the order side of things. “Obviously at the minute she is sold out. She waiting on the products coming in and then she will be trying to fulfil every order that she has,” said Mum.

Caroline said she has no intentions of stopping yet. “She says don’t be stopping, just keep taking the orders. We’ll just keep going as long as she wants to,” said mum adding she was keen not to let Abbie do anything too stressful. “She’s delighted and over the moon with it all. We’ll just keep going as long as she keeps getting the orders and she’ll keep making them I’m sure.”

Caroline said they are also overwhelmed with the donations she has received. She revealed she has received around £100 in donations so Abbie can make more pouches.

"People have been so kind. It’s unreal. And people have messaged asking to buy 10 pouches but asking Abbie to donate them to a local school for ones who maybe take their period unexpectedly and don’t have anything with them,” said Caroline.

If you would like to know more about Abbie’s project, click on The Period Pouch here.