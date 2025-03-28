Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After actor Hugh Jackman bought drinks for staff at a Holywood restaurant, the chef drove home but was caught urinating on the side of the M1, a court has heard.

Noel Sharkey, aged 36, from Rathview Hall, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with failing to provide a specimen in relation to an investigation into driving with excess alcohol.

Hugh Jackman at the Deadpool & Wolverine world premiere at the David H. Koch Theater on July 22, 2024 in New York City. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney.

His barrister, Ms O’Neill, instructed by Campbell and Haughey Solicitors, who handed the court her client’s Republic of Ireland driving licence, said he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court heard that on Saturday, February 25 this year at around 10.25pm, police observed a black VW Tiguan stationary on the hard shoulder of the M1 near Lurgan.

Police spotted a man behind the vehicle which was still running. He was urinating onto grass at the edge of the carriageway.

"A strong smell of intoxicating liquor was smelled on his breath and his speech was slurred as he spoke. He was unsteady on his feet,” a prosecutor said.

The defendant failed a preliminary breath test and while in custody he refused to provide an evidential sample of breath with no ‘reasonable’ excuse why he wouldn’t do so.

Sharkey’s barrister said the “facts don’t make great reading” and the defendant wanted to apologise to the court for his behaviour.

“Whilst he did fail to provide the evidential sample, he did provide a preliminary breath test and blew 60 at that stage,” said the barrister. “This gives some indication of his level of intoxication.

"While the reading is high, it is not the highest reading Your Worship will ever have seen,” she said.

The barrister explained that Sharkey works as a chef at a restaurant in Holywood. “On the day in question, Hugh Jackman had actually come in and bought staff drinks,” she said.

"Mr Sharkey seems to have got carried away, Your Worship. He had one or two too many,” she said. “It was an extremely foolish decision to go on to drive home. It’s one that’s going to cost him his employment. He works in Holywood but lives in the Craigavon area.

"The loss of his licence will also impact on his family life. This man is from Donegal. His parents and family still live there and he often drives back and forth to visit them.

"His biggest issue is his criminal record. He is well aware the court will take a dim view of his offending in light of that,” said the barrister referring to a conviction in 2022 which she said will lead to a minimum driving ban of three years on this matter.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Certainly the first time I have ever heard Wolverine blamed for offending behaviour.

"I think you know what is coming down the line, Mr Sharkey. Three years is a very long time to be disqualified from driving but that’s the law. I could consider extending it but I don’t think it’s fair in the circumstances.

"I will stay my hand with the three years,” said the district judge, adding he would apply additional discretion around the fine.

"Without your early plea it would have been up to £400 but I will bring that down to a fine of £200,” he said adding there would also be a £15 offender levy.