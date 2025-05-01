Aghagallon man (38) to stand trial at Craigavon Crown Court accused of wounding a man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Michael Nelson, from Whitehall Gate, Aghagallon, is charged in relation to September 21 last year.
-
-
Nelson, who was standing in the dock, was asked by the court clerk if he had received papers in relation to the preliminary enquiry. He replied: “Yes.”
A Prosecutor submitted that there was a prima facie case to answer and there were no contrary submissions from his barrister Ms Ciara Ennis.
District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons said she believed there was a case to answer.
When asked if he wanted to say anything in relation to the charge, Nelson said: “No.”
He was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with arraignment on June 3.
The District Judge said Nelson remains banned from having any contact with the complainant and he was released on his own bail of £500.