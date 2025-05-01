Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 38-year-old man is to stand trial at Craigavon Crown Court accused of wounding a man with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Nelson, from Whitehall Gate, Aghagallon, is charged in relation to September 21 last year.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

Nelson, who was standing in the dock, was asked by the court clerk if he had received papers in relation to the preliminary enquiry. He replied: “Yes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Prosecutor submitted that there was a prima facie case to answer and there were no contrary submissions from his barrister Ms Ciara Ennis.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons said she believed there was a case to answer.

When asked if he wanted to say anything in relation to the charge, Nelson said: “No.”

He was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with arraignment on June 3.

The District Judge said Nelson remains banned from having any contact with the complainant and he was released on his own bail of £500.