Work is due to start on the long awaited replacement of Moylinn footbridge at Craigavon next week.

The footbridge, which was the main route for many pedestrians and cyclists to Craigavon City Park and South Lakes Leisure Centre, was ripped down two years ago as it was regarded as a hazard.

Alliance Party Cllr Robbie Alexander at the Moylinn footbridge, Craigavon, Co Armagh before it was dismantled. Work on its replacement is due to start next week.

Today Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins MLA announced that work on the replacement Moylinn East bridge in Craigavon will start on Tuesday 6 May 2025.

Work will begin to prepare the ground and construct and strengthen the abutments in readiness for the new bridge structure being put in place later this summer.

Minister Kimmins said: “This replacement bridge represents a £750k investment in active travel infrastructure for the Craigavon area and I am sure the local community, who have been using a temporary route since the original bridge was removed in 2023, will welcome the start of the construction phase.

“Once completed the bridge will reinstate an important link in the pedestrian and cycling network to local school and amenities, the nearby leisure centre, Craigavon City Park and the Rushmere Shopping Centre.

“Active travel is one of my department’s seven Foundations for a Better Future and this project demonstrates my commitment to improving overall active travel provision in the area, such as the recently reconstructed segregated cycle tracks and footpaths along a section of the Craigavon Black Paths network, between the underpass at South lakes leisure centre and the Drumgor Centre.”

Temporary traffic management will be required as work progresses.

Alliance councillor Robbie Alexander said: “The previous footbridge was a well-used and important connection for residents in the area to access Craigavon Lakes and its loss over the last two years has had a negative impact on active travel opportunities, therefore it will be brilliant when the new bridge is fully open for use in the Autumn.

“Alliance will continue to engage with the Department to minimise any potential inconvenience whilst works are ongoing, as well as advocate for further improvement works to be completed on the wider Black Path cycle network in Craigavon.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Jude Mallon said: “The bridge plays a vital and important role for walkers and cyclists in the Craigavon area , and I am glad to see a date has finally been set for the work to begin.”