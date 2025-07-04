A Craigavon judge has queried that a man, charged with cultivating cannabis amid ‘a large investigation’ involving ‘organised crime’, is not facing police bail conditions.

Noel Brannigan, aged 69, from Whitehall Road, Aghagallon, appeared in the dock before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch seized a large quantity of Class B controlled drugs following a search of a property in the Colane Road area of Aghagallon near Lurgan on Tuesday, June 10. Picture: PSNI

He faces two charges – one of cultivating cannabis at property on the Colane Road, Lurgan on June 10 this year and another charge of permitting the production of Class B drugs, namely cannabis, on premises of which he was the occupier or managed.

Both charges were put to Brannigan who was asked if he understood the charges. He nodded and said ‘yes’.

When asked by a prosecutor, a PSNI officer said he was aware of the circumstances of the case and could connect the accused to the charges before the court.

Defence barrister Mr John Paul McCann, instructed by John Fahy and Co Solicitors, said he had no questions in relation to the connection.

The charges follow the discovery of ‘the most sophisticated cannabis farm I have encountered’ a PSNI officer said in a press statement recently.

A prosecutor asked for an eight-week adjournment as the full file is not due until August 6. “It is quite a large investigation,” she said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked: “Currently no police bail conditions?” The PSNI officer responded: “Not in this case, no.”

“And it’s a large investigation?” asked the district judge. The PSNI officer responded: “It’s an organised crime investigation.”

District Judge Ranaghan said: “I think it’s strange there are no conditions at the minute.”

He issued Brannigan with his own court bail of £300 and ordered him to live at his residence at Whitehall Road, Aghagallon. The case was adjourned until August 15. Legal aid was also granted.

Two other people have also been been charged in relation to the same cannabis discovery. Alia Hajri (55) and Cerpia Shpend (27), with addresses at Colane Road, Aghagallon, appeared the previous week on charges of cultivating cannabis.

Their cases were adjourned to July 25 as prosecutors are waiting for a full file.

A defence lawyer stated that there was no bail application being made for the pair as a suitable bail address could not be found for them.

He added it had not been established if the defendants were in the country legally.