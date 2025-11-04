Aghalee man was over four times the drink driving limit

An Aghalee man has been banned from the roads for 16 months after being found in charge of a vehicle at over four and a half times the legal drink driving limit.

Peter Donnelly, 49, whose address was given as Georges Island Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit.

The facts of the case were not opened in court, however it is understood that the defendant had pulled over to the side of the Moneybroom Road in Lisburn when driving to work on the morning of August 12, 2025.

It was stated that he had been drinking the night before. The court heard that an evidential breath test gave a reading of 159 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence told the court the defendant said that between pulling over and the police arriving he had “consumed half a bottle of gin”.

Defence continued: “He is someone that has an issue with alcohol. He told police he pulled over because he had been drinking the night before.”

District Judge Rosie Watters, who disqualified the defendant from driving for 16 months, said she had “a duty to protect the public”.

She continued: “He wasn’t sober when he was driving and he has to be disqualified. It doesn’t make sense to do anything else.”

The defendant was told the period of disqualification would be reduced by four months following the completion of a drink driving course.

Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £250.