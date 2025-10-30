A paw-some Christmas adventure awaits at Hillsborough Castle

Step into a tail-wagging adventure as Historic Royal Palaces brings the magic of the Snowdogs to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

From November 29 to 4 January 4, the Castle grounds will be transformed with 10 playful Snowdogs and one Snowman, with elements inspired by the much-loved animated film The Snowman and the Snowdog, the sequel to Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book and film adaption The Snowman, offering families an enchanting Christmas experience filled with discovery and festive fun.

At the Castle entrance, a life-sized Snowman and Snowdog will greet visitors, inviting them to explore winding woodland paths, hidden glens, and sparkling green spaces throughout the gardens.

Along the trail, Snowdog displays will be brought to life, inviting families and visitors of all ages to pause, explore, and enjoy fresh surprises around every corner.

Walking with the Snowman is a daytime festive trail in the gardens at Hillsborough Castle, featuring large friendly Snowman statues inspired by the Twelve Days of Christmas. Pic credit: RP Roberts/Wild in Art

Inside the Clore Learning Centre – a dedicated creative and educational space located in the Castle's former stable block - families can warm up with screenings of The Snowman and The Snowdog on weekends and during the school holidays. Screenings run at 11am, 12am, 1pm and 2pm, and are included with a gardens ticket on a first-come, first-served basis.

Stuart Campbell, Public Engagement Manager at Historic Royal Palaces, said: “This magical trail is a wonderful way for families to explore the gardens together, spotting each Snowdog hidden in film-inspired scenes, and creating memories along the way.

"It’s a joyful celebration of a much-loved classic story that captures the spirit of Christmas and brings a little extra magic to the Castle this winter.”

Get into the Christmas spirit with a visit from Santa at Hillsborough Castle. Pic credit: HRP

On weekends and during the Christmas holidays, visitors can enjoy even more festive cheer with a magical meet-and-greet with Santa himself — part of the wider Hillsborough Castle and Gardens Christmas experience.

The festivities continue inside the Castle itself, open Wednesday to Sunday, and moving to seven days a week during the school holidays. Grand State Rooms will be dressed in sparkling Christmas trees, garlands, and traditional decorations, while Castle tours share stories of seasonal traditions from Hillsborough’s past.

The trail has been developed in collaboration with Wild in Art, a leading producer of creative events that transform public spaces, connect communities and showcase inspiring art.