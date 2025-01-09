Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Amazon worker, who was caught driving without insurance, has been told by a Craigavon court he needs to get a Northern Ireland driving licence.

Dinyo Nedyalkov Gospodinov, aged 37, from Union Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving without insurance.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The defendant was caught without insurance in Union Street, Lurgan on March 13 last year.

A prosecutor told the court Gospodinov has two previous convictions for no insurance. The court was also told that at a previous hearing the defendant failed to appear at court and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

He turned up at Armagh courthouse in December where the warrant was executed. Then he was told, in no uncertain terms, that he must appear before Craigavon court on his next appearance and get a Northern Ireland driving licence given the time he has lived in the jurisdiction.

Gospodinov, who represented himself in court, was asked by District Judge Alan White why he didn’t have insurance. The defendant said his insurance was cancelled. He explained that he works for Amazon and now has insurance.

"What about the licence, are you going to get it?” asked the district judge. The defendant responded that he had a Bulgarian licence. District Judge White reponded: “You have to get a Northern Ireland one at some point.”

"Given the other conviction was three-and-a-half years ago and you are driving now with insurance, I won’t disqualify you,” said the district judge.

Gospodinov was given six penalty points and fined £300 plus the £15 offender levy.

He was warned by the district judge: “If there is another offence, you will be disqualified.”