The ambulance service called police during a domestic disturbance at a Co Armagh home, a court hears.

Lee Sterritt, aged 33, from Ashleigh Crescent, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assault on police.

Sterritt’s solicitor, Mr Peter Murphy, said his client pleaded guilty.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on Wednesday, February 26 this year, police attended the defendant’s home address at the request of the NI Ambulance Service regarding the assault of a man.

A prosecutor said police were met at the door by the defendant who had a “gash on his forehead and blood on his face”.

“It was a domestic incident and when police were dealing with the defendant he became aggressive and pushed a police constable to his chest and kicked him in the thigh,” said a prosecutor.

Deputy District Judge Jonathan Dunlop said: “It seems to be that things have got out of hand on this day.”

He imposed a 12 months Conditional Discharge.