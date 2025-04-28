Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 20-year-old man who was "paranoid on cocaine" and made false phone reports to the 999 number claiming there were intruders in his home has admitted a charge of wasting police time.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew McCavana, of Stiles Farm in Antrim town, committed the offence on August 24 last year.

He admitted breaching a Community Service Order he had originally been given for the offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also committed a similar offence in February this year and admitted improper use of a communications network and attempting to damage a police vehicle.

A man who was "paranoid on cocaine" and made false phone reports to the 999 number claiming there were intruders in his home has admitted a charge of wasting police time. Picture: pixabay (stock image).

A prosecutor said there had been "nine hoax calls" to police which began at 7.15am on August 24 last year.

The mobile number used was linked to the defendant.

The defendant reported to police there were "persons in his address". Police had gone to his home at 8.15am and established that was not the case.

He was warned about not making any further calls but shortly after officers left his address he made six further calls to the 999 system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police returned to his address and he was arrested for wasting police time by "false reporting". When interviewed he admitted making the calls.

On February 13 this year between 7.41am and 7.59am, police received seven calls to 999 from a phone number associated with the defendant.

During the night numerous calls had earlier been received from the same number. Police attended his address and there was "no emergency".

When he was arrested he tried to "escape" from a police vehicle by trying to open a door and then tried to smash a window with his fists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said the defendant told police he was "paranoid after taking cocaine".

A defence barrister said the defendant had been "in a state of paranoia as a result of taking cocaine".

She said the defendant fully appreciates the "strain" on public resources "never mind people making false reports and if he had been in his right mind he would never have been behaving in such a manner".

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said the defendant had previously been given a Combination Order aimed at helping him to have a "meaningful life".

The judge deferred sentencing for three months to July to see if the defendant could avoid trouble and he has to engage with Community Addictions.