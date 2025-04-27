Newtownabbey: viable device taken from the scene of Ballyclare security alert
Police received a report of a suspicious object in the Holestone Road area late on Saturday night.
Diversions were put in place at the Moyra Road during the time of the incident.
Inspector Moore said: “At around 10.50pm on Saturday, April 26, police received a report of a suspicious object located in a residential area in the Ballyclare area.
"Officers attended and the device, which has been declared as viable, was taken away for further forensic examinations.
"Police would like to thank the local community for their understanding and would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1655 26/04/24. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”
Earlier on Saturday, a viable device was taken from the scene of a security alert in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey.
