Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A viable device has been taken away for forensic examinations following a security alert on the outskirts of Ballyclare.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received a report of a suspicious object in the Holestone Road area late on Saturday night.

Diversions were put in place at the Moyra Road during the time of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Moore said: “At around 10.50pm on Saturday, April 26, police received a report of a suspicious object located in a residential area in the Ballyclare area.

A report was received by police late on Saturday night of a suspicious object in the outskirts of Ballyclare. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Officers attended and the device, which has been declared as viable, was taken away for further forensic examinations.

"Police would like to thank the local community for their understanding and would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1655 26/04/24. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

Earlier on Saturday, a viable device was taken from the scene of a security alert in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey.