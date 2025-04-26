Newtownabbey security alert: viable device taken away from Rathcoole for forensic examination

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Apr 2025, 13:43 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 17:52 BST
A viable device has been taken away from the scene of a security alert in Newtownabbey.

Police have confirmed the incident in Rathcoole has now ended but their enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Tate said: “Shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday, police received a report of a suspicious object located at the Rathmore Drive area.

"Officers attended and the object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been taken away for further forensic examination.

The scene of the security alert in Rathcoole on Saturday. Picture: Press Eye.The scene of the security alert in Rathcoole on Saturday. Picture: Press Eye.
The scene of the security alert in Rathcoole on Saturday. Picture: Press Eye.

"Rathmore Drive, which was closed during the public safety operation in the area, has re-opened.

"Police would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information that might be able to assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 606 26/04/25. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

