Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A viable device has been taken away from the scene of a security alert in Newtownabbey.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed the incident in Rathcoole has now ended but their enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Tate said: “Shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday, police received a report of a suspicious object located at the Rathmore Drive area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended and the object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been taken away for further forensic examination.

The scene of the security alert in Rathcoole on Saturday. Picture: Press Eye.

"Rathmore Drive, which was closed during the public safety operation in the area, has re-opened.

"Police would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information that might be able to assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 606 26/04/25. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”