Arrest of Upperlands man for possessing mephedrone was a 'wake up call', Magherafelt court told

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2025, 16:38 BST
A young Upperlands man had a "wake up call" when he was arrested for possessing mephedrone, his solicitor told Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Dylan Cully, aged 27, from Alexander Park, was fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing the drug on June 21.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton told District Judge Oonagh Mullan the defendant and his family took steps to address his problem following his arrest by the police.

Mr Atherton explained Cully was found with a small quantity of the drug in a deal bag and had it for personal use.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Googleplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google
He said Cully has engaged with his GP and the community addiction team and has “taken himself away” from bad influences.

Mr Atherton stressed the defendant has good family support and this has had a big impact on his life.

Judge Mullan told Cully drugs caused a lot of harm in the community and he had an opportunity to stay away from them.

She made a destruction order for the drugs.

