Arrest warrant for Cookstown man accused of stalking and harassing a female

An arrest warrant was issued at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday for a Co Tyrone man who failed to appear to answer a stalking charge.

Joshua Hudson, aged 34, from Moorville, Cookstown, is accused of stalking a female between November and June.

Hudson is also charged with harassing the female causing distress between the same dates.

District Judge Francis Rafferty issued the warrant after being informed by the court usher that he called his name within the precincts of the court and there was no response.