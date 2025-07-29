Two boats rescued from Lough Neagh as sailors demand action to maintain the water for safety reasons.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 29th Jul 2025, 09:58 BST
After two boats were rescued in Lough Neagh, calls have been made for more action to make the lough safer for vessels.

It is understood one boat was on Lough Neagh on Wednesday evening when its propellers became stuck in long grass and weeds near Kinnego Marina.

Lough Neagh Rescue at Kinnego Marina, Co Armagh. Lough Neagh Rescue also has stations at Ardboe and Antrim.
Lough Neagh Rescue at Kinnego Marina, Co Armagh. Lough Neagh Rescue also has stations at Ardboe and Antrim.

Another boat, spotting the other boat in distress, went to help and also became stuck.

Two vessels from Lough Neagh Rescue in Kinnego and Ardboe were tasked to help bring the vessels and passengers to safety however they almost got stuck as well.

Local sailors said more needs to be done by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to maintain the weeds at Kinnego Marina for the safety of service users and Lough Neagh Rescue.

It is understood it has been quite a while since the weeds at the marina have been cut which has led to many paying berth holders unable to leave their jetties.

