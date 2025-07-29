Two boats rescued from Lough Neagh as sailors demand action to maintain the water for safety reasons.
It is understood one boat was on Lough Neagh on Wednesday evening when its propellers became stuck in long grass and weeds near Kinnego Marina.
-
-
Another boat, spotting the other boat in distress, went to help and also became stuck.
Two vessels from Lough Neagh Rescue in Kinnego and Ardboe were tasked to help bring the vessels and passengers to safety however they almost got stuck as well.
Local sailors said more needs to be done by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to maintain the weeds at Kinnego Marina for the safety of service users and Lough Neagh Rescue.
It is understood it has been quite a while since the weeds at the marina have been cut which has led to many paying berth holders unable to leave their jetties.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.