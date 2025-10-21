Arrest warrant issued for Magherafelt man who failed to attend court to face theft of groceries charges
An arrest warrant was issued at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for a local man who failed to attend to answer four charges relating to the theft of groceries.
Edward Gerard Christopher Quinn, aged 53, from Tulach Way, Magherafelt, also for a charge of resisting police.
The alleged offences relate to incidents at Moneymore on dates in August.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan made the bench warrant on being told by the usher that Quinn had not responded when his name was called within the court precincts.