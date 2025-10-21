Arrest warrant issued for Magherafelt man who failed to attend court to face theft of groceries charges

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 21st Oct 2025, 08:31 BST
An arrest warrant was issued at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for a local man who failed to attend to answer four charges relating to the theft of groceries.

Edward Gerard Christopher Quinn, aged 53, from Tulach Way, Magherafelt, also for a charge of resisting police.

Most Popular
placeholder image
Read More
Stunning four bedroom County Tyrone home with office and gym

The alleged offences relate to incidents at Moneymore on dates in August.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan made the bench warrant on being told by the usher that Quinn had not responded when his name was called within the court precincts.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice