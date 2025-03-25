A Cookstown man alleged to have shared a topless picture of a former partner and sent her abusive messages, has appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Kyle Ashley Stinson, aged 40, from Edinburgh Drive, is charged with disclosing a private sexual photograph of an individual, breach of a restraining order, harassment, and enaging in behaviour which amounted to harassment.

The offences are alleged to have happened on dates between January and March this year.

A detective constable claimed the messages, which were of an abusive and personal nature, were sent via Facebook Messager from an account the injured party knew was used by the accused.

She alleged 250 messages were sent during one period and a topless picture of the injured party was also sent to her new partner.

Opposing bail, the officer described the injured party as a “high risk domestic abuse victim”, and the accused had breach of bail convictions prior to this case.

She added Stinson had claimed in interview that it was the injured party who had initiated contact.

A defence lawyer stated that an address was available for Stinson who was prepared to surrender his telephone and other devices to comply with bail.

He said his father was also willing to provide a surety.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that Stinson has two breaches of a restraining order and 10 breaches of bail and he could not be satistied he would abide by any conditions of bail in this case.

The judge remanded him into custody to appear by video link at Dungannon Magistrates Court on April 9. He said Stinson had the right to seek bail at the High Court.