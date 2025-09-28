A teenager from Ballyclare has been told by a judge that probation will help him ‘get his life in order’.

Campbell Lemon, 19, whose address was given as Brookfield Heights in Ballyclare, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with common assault.

The court heard that on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 12.30pm a witness sitting in a car in the vicinity of Mountview Drive in Lisburn observed a male and female in what was described as a heated argument.

The police spoke with the female, who confirmed that she’d had a row with the defendant, her partner, and that he had pushed her.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

A defence lawyer told the court that probation would be welcomed by the defendant.

District Judge Rosie Watters, who said she was concerned about drug use and the defendant’s level of maturity, which was discussed in the pre-sentence report compiled by the Probation Service.

She continued: “He is only 19 and he needs to do probation.

"He’s a young boy who needs some sort of help and guidance. I’ll put him on probation and that will be good for him.

"The reality is that you don’t raise your hand in a situation like that.

"I know it’s not the most serious case I will deal with but what really concerns me is the drug use and whatever else is going on in his life.”

Sentencing him to two years on probation, Ms Watters told the defendant: “Hopefully you get to the point where you get your life in order. I really don’t want to see you back here again.”