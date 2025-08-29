Ballygawley man who took part in assault in which a doorman was 'boxed' in Moy is given Community Service
Adam Campbell, aged 24, from Dungannon Road, Ballygawley, admitted charges of common assault and disorderly behaviour at The Square, Moy, on January 25.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that Campbell and another male were fighting with the doorman who sustained a four centimetre gash above his eye.
The lawyer said the doorman told police he had been assaulted by both males although he was not sure who had ‘boxed’ him.
Defence counsel said the co-accused had been given Community Service when he was dealt with at a recent court.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would impose the same penalty on Campbell.
He also ordered the defendant to pay £200 compensation to the doorman and allowed him eight weeks to pay.