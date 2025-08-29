Ballygawley man who took part in assault in which a doorman was 'boxed' in Moy is given Community Service

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 17:13 BST
A young Co Tyrone man who assaulted a doorman at a nightclub in the village of Moy, has been ordered to carry out 40 hours of Community Service.

Adam Campbell, aged 24, from Dungannon Road, Ballygawley, admitted charges of common assault and disorderly behaviour at The Square, Moy, on January 25.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that Campbell and another male were fighting with the doorman who sustained a four centimetre gash above his eye.

placeholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | Google
Dungannon Courthouse | Google

The lawyer said the doorman told police he had been assaulted by both males although he was not sure who had ‘boxed’ him.

Defence counsel said the co-accused had been given Community Service when he was dealt with at a recent court.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would impose the same penalty on Campbell.

He also ordered the defendant to pay £200 compensation to the doorman and allowed him eight weeks to pay.

