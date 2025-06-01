A Co Antrim businessman caught speeding at 101mph has been given a one-month driving ban and a £200 fine.

James Walker (59), of Woodland Avenue in Ballymena, was detected in a 70mph zone - the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway between Ballymena and Antrim town - at 3pm on Tuesday, December 3 last year.

He was at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 30 and pleaded guilty.

A defence barrister said the defendant "apologises unreservedly".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

He said the defendant works in the car trade. The barrister said the defendant had worked along side his father who passed away in recent days.

The lawyer said a driving ban would "cause the business considerable difficulties" as the defendant's licence is "essential".

The barrister said: "I respectfully ask the court to take an exceptional course of action in that he is in the car trade. He employs 51 people and he is required on a daily basis - he travels 20,000 miles a year - to travel from his home to his place of work and thereafter to meetings, to customers, to clients.

"A period of disqualification will cause him and the business considerable difficulties. In the circumstances I ask the court to take an exceptional course in imposing a fine of the gravitas that reflects the serious nature of this case and the penalty points that you deem appropriate.

"This is the sort of gentleman who will never darken the door of any court and this is his first time in court. He is a chastened individual today having to appear before Your Worship".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "I accept everything that has been said. I recognise you are a person of good character and you have got a completely clear record and entered a plea at the earliest opportunity.

"However, the court takes a dim view of anyone who drives at speeds at 100mph or in excess thereof.

"There must be a deterrence to those who drive at these speeds. I recognise that the loss of your licence will have a significant effect on your business and personal life.

"If you don't receive a disqualification the next defendant who walks through that door will say 'why did Mr Walker not get a disqualification and why am I being disqualified?' I appreciate that may be unpalatable from your perspective but the court must take an overview and must have a consistency to sentencing".

The judge handed down a one month ban and a £200 fine.

Bail in the sum of £500 was fixed for appeal and the defendant is allowed to drive pending appeal.