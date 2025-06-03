A judge said a phone recording of a Ballymena man assaulting his former partner in front of their terrified daughters was "quite harrowing".

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at the town's magistrates' court where Lewis Boyd (37), of Drumtara, was sentenced for assault in relation to August 26 last year.

The woman had been at home with her two daughters when her ex-partner, the defendant, arrived.

Boyd was agitated and when he he went outside for a cigarette she tried to lock the door to stop him getting back in but he pushed her forcefully backwards.

In the house he struck her head, grabbed her by the throat and struck her on the chest, winding her.

A defence lawyer said the defendant "completely lost his cool" and had "acted out of emotion" but accepted that was no excuse and he wished to apologise.

The court heard the defendant has started a business as a personal trainer.

Judge Broderick said the audio recorded by the victim on her phone was "quite harrowing" and it was clear the children were "terrified".

The defendant had contested the case and had a previous rrecord for assaulting his ex-partner.

Judge Broderick handed down a five-and-a half-months jail sentence and a two-year Restraining Order was also put in place. The defendant was given £500 bail for appeal.