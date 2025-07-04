A man allegedly involved in operating a dangerous meth lab uncovered in Ballymena is to be released from custody, a High Court judge has ruled.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomas Sujan, 39, was granted bail following confirmation that he suffered a crushed foot jumping from a first floor window in a bid to escape from the house.

Sujan faces charges of being concerned in the production of methamphetamines, possessing Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, having a firearm in suspicious circumstances, and possessing a prohibited weapon - namely CS spray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was stopped and searched after exiting a house at Queen Street in the town while carrying a black bag on April 2 this year.

The High Court in Belfast. Picture: Google

Large quantities of decongestant medication used to produce drugs were seized before police entered the property with a key Sujan had been carrying.

Inside, officers found a Chinese takeaway carton filled with thousands of white tablets in the living room area.

A gas mask, white suits, assorted chemicals and equipment giving off strong smells and gases were also located.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As police searched the property Sujan was given permission to use the toilet.

Prosecutors said he jumped out of an upstairs bathroom window and attempted to flee on foot but was detained a short distance away.

A crime scene was then established due to the dangerous materials found inside the production laboratory.

Police discovered an inflatable balloon in the living room attached to tubing used to catch hazardous off-gases while cooking methamphetamine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the facilities would have posed a serious health risk to life if they had been damaged or deflated.

Further searches of the house uncovered a handgun stored in a shoulder holster and a canister of suspected CS spray.

Sujan, with an address at Queen Street in Ballymena, provided no comment during interviews.

Bail was opposed amid claims in a police intelligence report that he planned to “do a runner” if released from custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence lawyers argued he was only at the house because of debt-related pressures.

Mr Justice Rooney also heard Sujan remains in a wheelchair since being seriously hurt in the attempt to leave the scene.

Proceedings had been adjourned for further checks to be carried out on the extent of his injuries.

In court on Thursday, documents were provided to confirm Sujan sustained a fractured heel bone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am satisfied that he has (crush injuries),” the judge said.

Granting bail under strict terms, he ordered the accused to surrender his passport and banned him from leaving Northern Ireland without permission.

Mr Justice Rooney also stressed: “He is forbidden from making any further applications for travel documents.”