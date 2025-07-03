A Ballymena man is charged with riotous behaviour in the town.

Curtis Meharg (29), of Waring Street, is charged in relation to 'the vicinity of Larne Street' in the town on June 10 this year.

He is also charged with disorderly behaviour at Larne Street; attempting to cause criminal damage to a police landrover and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty on Tuesday June 10.

Before he left through the public gallery of Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday he was told the case was being adjourned to July 31.