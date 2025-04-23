Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man said he had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by a car which had been 'driven at' him at a car park in Ballymena.

Details were given to Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 17, where Michelle Ann Neeson (49), whose address was listed as Eaton Fields in Ballymena, was sentenced for dangerous driving, assault, and driving whilst unfit. She was also sentenced for failing to provide a specimen. All charges relate to offences on September 16 last year.

A prosecutor outlined how police attended the car park in Garfield Drive and a man told them that the defendant "had driven off clipping a kerb where a number of teenagers were standing".

The prosecutor said around 10 minutes later the defendant had driven back to the car park and had "driven the vehicle at" the man, "on his account and he had to jump out of the way to avoid being crushed between the vehicle and another car. He then landed on the bonnet and had some cuts and grazes to his knuckles and knees".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The defendant "shouted towards him" and left, the prosecutor added.

Police noted the defendant was "under the influence of alcohol" but that she refused to give a sample.

The vehicle belonged to a family member, the court heard.

Footage of the incident was shown to District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons at the court hearing.

A defence barrister said the footage "may dilute the gravity" of the incident.

He said the defendant had "turned to alcohol as a means of coping" with stress brought upon by the way a relationship ended.

The barrister said the defendant, who had a limited but relevant record, "lost the run of herself" on September 16 and she has been off drink since.

She is "very remorseful" and was "mortified" at being in court, the barrister added.

Judge Fitzsimons said the case showed that a vehicle can be a "dangerous weapon" and there was no excuse for what the defendant had done.

She ordered the defendant to complete 150 hours of Community Service and banned her from driving for three-and-a-half years.