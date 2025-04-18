Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a new £3.2m centre at Antrim Hospital to support cancer patients and their families.

The proposed Macmillan facility is to be located adjacent to Fern House in partnership with applicant Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

Trust board members were told recently that the charity will be contributing £2.5m to the information and support centre project with the remainder to be funded by the Trust.

Members heard that the proposed standalone two-storey building will include a lounge and information hub, two therapy rooms, two quiet rooms, a family room and group room.

An artist's impression of the Macmillan cancer support centre at Antrim Area Hospital. Picture: A&N BC planning portal

The Trust board heard construction work is expected to commence in autumn 2025, further to planning approval, with the facility expected to be operational by the end of 2026. The site is an area of woodland at present.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says: “The landscape proposal has been discussed with a group of stakeholders and patients who attended the arranged design meetings.”

Proposed outdoor spaces include a walled garden, lower courtyard and terrace.

The statement said: “The walled garden will provide a welcoming and private shelter for patients and families seeking support after treatment. The space is organised in a way that allows family gatherings in one corner, givea sense of escapism and seclusion and enclosed little chamber for reflection.

“A space dedicated to Teenage Cancer Trust is offered in the walled garden for young adults to enjoy their own space.

“A U-shape seating arrangement is proposed to provide a welcoming space for big group of teenagers / young adults’ visitors. It can be a place to gather, to talk and to reconnect.

“The design of the proposed set of furniture has been chosen to accommodate different types of patients.

“The lower courtyard is offering an extension to the interior spaces and a place to look at from the conference hall and the corridor.

“Street furniture will provide opportunities for occupants of the site to rest and gather socially within the allocated amenity areas.

“The variety of tree species have been selected to provide variety in form, seasonal interest and contribute to the biodiversity of the site. The ornamental planting has been selected to attract pollinators and wildlife, as well as creating an attractive landscape all year round with seasonal highlights.”

Correspondence from the council’s environmental health section says: “Historical maps indicate that the proposed development site is in close proximity to ground previously used as a mill.

“Given the potential risk of land contamination resulting from this historic land use and the potential for migration of contaminants, it is requested that a preliminary risk assessment is provided to identify potential land contamination issues for the application site.”

Presenting the business case at the Trust meeting, Paddy Graffin, the Northern Trust’s divisional director of infrastructure, said it would be a “holistic health and well-being centre” which would be “accessible to the community”.

“The Trust has been working with Macmillan during the feasibility stage. The preferred option is to develop a new building for an information and support centre, a new standalone building,” he explained.

The Northern Trust is currently the only Health and Social Care Trust in Northern Ireland without a dedicated support centre at its main acute hospital site.