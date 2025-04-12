Ballymena woman made false claims about a man during TikTok livestream

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Antrim woman who ranted on a TikTok livestream about a man, including making claims he was involved in selling drugs to children, has been put on Probation for a year.

Tamara Balmer (26), whose address was listed as Chicheser Park East in Ballymena, was sentenced at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday, April 10.

She had been accused of charges of improper use of a public communications network and a charge that she 'sent a message, which conveyed information that you knew to be false, and at the time of sending that message you intended to cause non-trivial psychological, or physical harm, to a likely audience'.

The charges related to offences which took place on June 14 last year.

The court heard how a man said the defendant had been "ranting" about him on the livestream and that personal details about him, including his address, had been given out.

The man said the defendant "made several disparaging and false claims" including "that he was involved in selling drugs to children". The court heard these claims had "caused him a great deal of distress".

The court was told that the defendant had admitted to the police that she released the man's address on TikTok. She had made the claim he had been "slabbering about her family and what did he expect".

A defence solicitor said the defendant "fully appreciates" she should not have gone on to TikTok.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons described the situation as a "very serious matter".