Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s home heating oil prices have dropped to their lowest in more than three years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the latest figures from The Consumer Council, which runs a weekly price check across each council area, the cost of topping up a tank is now the cheapest it has been since January 2022.

There are many reasons why oil prices fluctuate, and while seasonal changes can be one reason, this current dip comes as the price of Brent crude significantly dropped due to heightened trade tensions between the US and China.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It certainly is a good time for Northern Ireland householders to buy, with this week’s prices showing that the average cost of 900 litres of home heating oil across Northern Ireland is now at its lowest in 39 months.

The price of home heating oil is at its lowest in Northern Ireland for more than three years. Picture: National World

The latest average figures reveal that the average cost of 900 litres in Northern Ireland is now £476.68.

The average price of 300 litres is currently £172.15 and £269.72 for 500 litres.

While the latest prices show an advantage in topping up soon, householders are still advised shopping around for the best deal as some suppliers will offer even lower prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Consumer Council figures also show a difference between Northern Ireland’s local council areas.

The highest average price for 300 litres this week is £175.70 in Derry City and Strabane (£3.55 above NI average) while the lowest average price of

£170.15 was found in Mid and East Antrim (£2 below NI average).

When it comes to 500 litres, residents of Derry City and Strabane are paying the highest average price of £272.78 ( £3.06 above NI average) while in Newry City, Mourne and Down it is the lowest at £267.83 (£1.89 below NI average).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highest average cost of 900 litres, meanwhile, is currently £483.77 (£7.09 above NI average) in Derry City and Strabane while the lowest is £471.15 in Newry City, Mourne and Down (£5.53 below NI average).

Here are the current average prices for each of Northern Ireland’s council areas for 300, 500 and 900 litres of oil, based on the Consumer Council figures:

Antrim & Newtownabbey – £171.37, £268.95, £475.53.

Ards & North Down – £171.52, £268.22, £472.85.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon – £173.50, £270.18, £476.07.

Belfast – £171.90, £268.92, £474.41.

Causeway Coast & Glens – £171.39, £270.34, £480.33.

Derry City & Strabane – £175.70, £272.78, £483.77.

Fermanagh & Omagh – £171.35, £269.24, £476.36.

Lisburn & Castlereagh – £172.58, £269.43, £474.80.

Mid & East Antrim – £170.15, £269.11, £477.08.

Mid Ulster – £171.89, £270.48, £478.34.

Newry City, Mourne & Down – £171.75, £267.83, £471.15.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.