Cost of Northern Ireland home heating oil drops to lowest in more than three years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
According to the latest figures from The Consumer Council, which runs a weekly price check across each council area, the cost of topping up a tank is now the cheapest it has been since January 2022.
There are many reasons why oil prices fluctuate, and while seasonal changes can be one reason, this current dip comes as the price of Brent crude significantly dropped due to heightened trade tensions between the US and China.
It certainly is a good time for Northern Ireland householders to buy, with this week’s prices showing that the average cost of 900 litres of home heating oil across Northern Ireland is now at its lowest in 39 months.
The latest average figures reveal that the average cost of 900 litres in Northern Ireland is now £476.68.
The average price of 300 litres is currently £172.15 and £269.72 for 500 litres.
While the latest prices show an advantage in topping up soon, householders are still advised shopping around for the best deal as some suppliers will offer even lower prices.
The Consumer Council figures also show a difference between Northern Ireland’s local council areas.
The highest average price for 300 litres this week is £175.70 in Derry City and Strabane (£3.55 above NI average) while the lowest average price of
£170.15 was found in Mid and East Antrim (£2 below NI average).
When it comes to 500 litres, residents of Derry City and Strabane are paying the highest average price of £272.78 ( £3.06 above NI average) while in Newry City, Mourne and Down it is the lowest at £267.83 (£1.89 below NI average).
The highest average cost of 900 litres, meanwhile, is currently £483.77 (£7.09 above NI average) in Derry City and Strabane while the lowest is £471.15 in Newry City, Mourne and Down (£5.53 below NI average).
Here are the current average prices for each of Northern Ireland’s council areas for 300, 500 and 900 litres of oil, based on the Consumer Council figures:
Antrim & Newtownabbey – £171.37, £268.95, £475.53.
Ards & North Down – £171.52, £268.22, £472.85.
Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon – £173.50, £270.18, £476.07.
Belfast – £171.90, £268.92, £474.41.
Causeway Coast & Glens – £171.39, £270.34, £480.33.
Derry City & Strabane – £175.70, £272.78, £483.77.
Fermanagh & Omagh – £171.35, £269.24, £476.36.
Lisburn & Castlereagh – £172.58, £269.43, £474.80.
Mid & East Antrim – £170.15, £269.11, £477.08.
Mid Ulster – £171.89, £270.48, £478.34.
Newry City, Mourne & Down – £171.75, £267.83, £471.15.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.