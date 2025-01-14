Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 32-year-old man has been sent for trial on charges of cruelty to a child, false imprisonment, threats to kill a woman and other charges.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Duffy, aged 32, from Rossnareen Avenue, Belfast, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison facing 12 charges linked to an incident on March 22 last year.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

Duffy is charged with non-fatal strangulation, threats to kill, two counts of common assault, theft, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, cruelty to a person under 16 years, two counts of false imprisonment and a domestic abuse offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges were put to Duffy during the Preliminary Enquiry and a prosecutor put forward that there is a prima facie case to answer.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he found there is a prima facie case.

Duffy was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with a pre-arraignment date of January 23 and arraignment on February 13.