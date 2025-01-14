Belfast man accused of cruelty to a child, false imprisonment and threatening to kill a woman, is to face trial at Craigavon Crown Court
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mark Duffy, aged 32, from Rossnareen Avenue, Belfast, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison facing 12 charges linked to an incident on March 22 last year.
-
-
Duffy is charged with non-fatal strangulation, threats to kill, two counts of common assault, theft, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, cruelty to a person under 16 years, two counts of false imprisonment and a domestic abuse offence.
The charges were put to Duffy during the Preliminary Enquiry and a prosecutor put forward that there is a prima facie case to answer.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he found there is a prima facie case.
Duffy was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with a pre-arraignment date of January 23 and arraignment on February 13.