Bricklayer whose van was spotted mounting the kerb at Magherafelt loses licence for a year

A bricklayer whose van was spotted mounting a kerb and almost leaving the road, has lost his licence for a year.

Forty-three-year-old Aidan Eugene McGovern from Ballyscullion Road, Toomebridge, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to provide a specimen while driving with excess alcohol.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that police were on night time patrol in the Magherafelt area when they observed a Transit van at Castledawson Road mounting the kerb.

Prosecuting counsel said police followed and spotted the van almost leaving the road before it pulled into a layby.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

She said McGovern struggled as he attempted to wind down the window of the vehicle and was slurring his words when speaking to police.

The lawyer said the defendant told police he was just trying to get home.

He was arrested and conveyed to Dungannon custody suite, where he was unable to provide a specimen of breath.

Admitting the offence Stephen Atherton, solicitor, explained that McGovern had been out socialising and his lift home did not materialise, so he decided to drive as he just wanted to get home to his family.

Mr Atherton said the defendant feels he has let his family down and the loss of his licence would cause him difficulties in business as he worked as a bricklayer.

He pleaded with the court to give him credit as this was his “first brush with the law.”

The solicitor added that the McGovern had tried to provide a specimen while in the custody suite.